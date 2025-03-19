Bonnell, Dorothy Jane "Dotty"



Dorothy "Dotty" Jane Bonnell, 100, entered Heaven's gates into her Lord's arms on Sunday, March 16, 2025. She was born September 18, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri to John Ambrose Holt and Myrtle Gertrude (Keyser) Holt.



Dotty attended Alton Senior High School graduating in January 1942. She graduated from Alton Memorial School of Nursing in August 1945. She served in the United States Army Cadet Corps from 1943 to 1945 while in Nursing School. Dotty worked at Alton Memorial Hospital until September 1946. She then attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois, for two terms, leaving to marry the love of her life, Clinton William Bonnell, on June 16. 1947.



Following the Lord's calling, they embarked on the path to become ABWE missionaries to the Philippines. They served from 1957 to 1967 in Cebu, Davao, Antipolo, serving as house parents, and as a school nurse to missionary children at Faith Academy in Cainta. Dotty worked at Alton Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse; seven of those years working in Patient Education as a Diabetic Educator. Dotty retired at 65 years of age in 1989.



Dotty is survived by her children: Carolyn Jeanne (Mike) Justice of Springfield, Ohio and Ruth Elaine (Sam) Farmer of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; her grandchildren: Rachel (Wesley) Taylor of Ballico, California, Tom Justice of Springfield, Ohio, Marci Faudree (Tony Vargas) West Mansfield, Ohio, Shaun (Ashley) Justice of Pickerington, Ohio; Stephen (Nicole) Rice of Arnold, Maryland, and Suzi (TJ) Robbins of Benld, Illinois; her great-grandchildren: Caleb (Andrea) DeVilder, Alani DeVilder (Steve Coleman), Hayden Rice, Kendall Rice, and Lincoln Rice, Tristen (Zach) Tedrow, Brogan Justice, Quinn Justice, Brayden Robbins, Savannah Robbins, Jeralynn Robbins, Aliana Robbins; her great-great-grandchildren: Sully DeVilder-Davis, Jaeda Larsen and Lincoln Coleman. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Janice (Bonnell) Flores and many nieces and nephews.



Dotty was predeceased by her husband, Clinton William Bonnell in 2012; her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Suzanne in 2024; her son, Donald Clinton in 2025; her parents, John Ambrose Holt and Myrtle Gertrude (Keyser) Holt; her parents-in-law, Raymond William and Clara Pearl (Neuhaus) Bonnell; her siblings, Charles Holt, Virginia Ann, John James Holt, Betty Lee (Holt) Moppins, Raymond Francis Bonnell; and sisters-in-law, Sally Bonnell, Kitty Holt and Donna Bonnell.



Dotty's memorial service will be Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. with Gillis West, Officiant at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2643 North Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503







In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church (Dotty Bonnell) to benefit equipment for the hearing impaired.



She will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery, 2090 Oakwood Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002



Littleton & Rue, 830 North Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503 is handling the final arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.





