Bolton, Mary

Bolton (Hanna), Mary Lou



Mary Lou Bolton (nee Hanna) born May 6, 1933; in Chicago, IL to George and Mary Hanna. Died June 5, 2024 at the age of 91 in Dayton, OH. She grew up in Maywood, IL with her siblings Daniel, Adele (Martz), Phyllis (Mosele), John, and David. She attended St. Eulalia School; Immaculate Conception H.S. She earned her B.A. at Rosary College then taught briefly in the Chicago Public Schools. She married Barrett Bolton M.D. (Hank) in 1955. They moved to Akron, OH where their first two children, Ann and Christopher were born. Hank then served on active duty for two years at Rodriguez U.S. Army Hospital in Puerto Rico where Kathryn and Thomas were born. Their next move was to lowa City where Hank completed his medical residency and Hematology fellowship and Mary Lou gave birth to Susan, Teresa and Eileen. Next they moved to Dayton, Ohio where Hank served at Miami Valley Hospital and the VA Hospital and sons Matthew, David and Michael were born. Mary Lou was active in St. Vincent de Paul and many other functions at Our Lady of Mercy Church. She is survived by her husband Hank, their children Ann Bolton-Brownlee (John), Christopher, M.D. (Paige), Thomas (Waltraud), Susan (Joseph Podsedly), Teresa Olavarria, Eileen, M.D.(Scott Lewis), Matthew (Amy), David (Lori) and Michael, M.D.(Maggie), 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Daughter Kathryn, M.D. (John Ruley). There will be a visitation at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton OH 45415 on Saturday, June 8 from 2-5pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 220 West Siebenthaler Avenue Dayton, OH 45405 on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery immediately after. Online condolences and memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



