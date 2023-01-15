springfield-news-sun logo
BOLTON, Lynn

BOLTON, Lynn K "Kay"

05/22/1937 - 01/09/2023

Age 85, passed away January 9, 2023, in Wilmington, NC. A former resident of Fairfield, Ohio, and North Port, Florida, he was born on May 22, 1937, in Harlan, KY, to Kerns and Mamie Bolton. On July 27, 1957, Kay married Sarah Harris. He is survived by his children, Doug (Debbie) Bolton, Lynda (Mike) Cooley, Ed (Mandy) Bolton, and Glenna (Vern) Froelich; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Faye Baker. Kay is preceded in death by his wife Sarah, his parents, and brothers Kenneth, Marvin, Donald, and Ronald Bolton. He worked for General Motors until his retirement as a Safety Auditor at the Fisher Body Plant in Fairfield, Ohio. He was a founding member of Fellowship Bible Church, serving as an Elder. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 7555 Gilmore Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45015.

