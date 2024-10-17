Bolton, Diana

Bolton (Hudson), Diana Lee



Loving wife and mother Diana Lee Bolton 85 passed away peacefully in her sleep, September 15, 2024. Diana was an accomplished R.N. and business woman serving in the health care field for over 45 years. She is servived by her husband of 56 years Peter Bolton and her three children Laura Causby, Michael Bolton (Becky), and Patrick Bolton, her sisters Becky Gentry, Jessica Fagan (Tim), grandchildren Sabrina Sage, Sean Bolton, Hannah Causby, Sarah Causby, Morgan Bolton, Great-grandson Hendricks Sage, Friends Bill and Joy Hester, Charlene Foster.



A quiet graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery



501 W. McCreight Ave. Springfield, Ohio 45504. Lunch will be provided after the service at Fellowship Christain Church. In leu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association of America



