Bolinger, Donald Servis "Don"



BOLINGER, Donald "Don" Servis, Jr., age 56, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Don was born August 27, 1966 in Oxnard, CA, to Donald Servis Bolinger, Sr. (Capt. Ret. USN) and Sondra (Watts) Bolinger. He was highly intelligent and self-motivated. Graduating from high school in Hawaii and from Miami University of Ohio in zoology, Don's first job was with Exxon (toxicology) in New Jersey. After his marriage to Shannan (Solomon) Bolinger they moved to Virginia where he became a self-taught database architect with DynaDirect and Ferguson Plumbing Supplies; later he worked at Central State University in Ohio.



Don loved the water, especially sailing and dreamt of retirement sailing the seas. He loved listening to Rush and drumming in the garage, basement or with a backyard band. Most friends knew him for his witty, dry sense of humor, his kind heart, and his unique contraptions that he built for his sail boat, bicycles, and around the home. Most importantly, he loved his family's activities and seldom missed his children's ball games, concerts, or swim meets. Few, however, knew about his aggressive Forrest Gump-like style when he played ping pong.







Left to cherish Don's memory are his children, Harrison (fiancée Emma), Taylor and Julia (partner Tyler); his parents; his brothers, Daniel and Blake; and his close friend Nina, plus many other friends and relatives. Services will be held at a later date at Williamsburg Unitarian Congregation (Virginia) where he was a member. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com or with a gift to Kettering's Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

