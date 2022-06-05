BOLING, Nickolas S.



Age 29, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his brother, Mikey. Nickolas was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Shawn Boling. He is survived by his mother, Verna Seibert; son, Nova S. Boling; sisters, Tabatha and Kayla Boling; brother, Brandon Boling; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 5:00 PM, Friday, June 10, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

