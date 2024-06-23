Bolden, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Bolden (Younger), Barbara

In Loving Memory

Barbara E. Bolden (Younger)

Barbara passed away May 31, 2024, after a long illness. Throughout her life, she demonstrated an appreciation for the arts, and a love of entertaining family and friends wherever she made a home. Her career included valuable contributions in the non-profit and healthcare sectors. She is survived by her sister and niece, and pre-deceased by parents Arthur & Cornelia Younger, brother Arthur Jr and sister Janet. Cremation by Neptune Society of Detroit, MI; her ashes will be scattered at sea. No service is planned. All are encouraged to give a heartfelt moment of silence in celebration of her life. Donations in Barbara's honor may be made to United Hospice Service, 2770 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453. https://marletteregionalhospital.org/united-hospice-service

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Bolek, Constance
2
Brant, Ruth
3
Bennett, Ronald
4
Arbogast, John
5
Fitzwater, Martin
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top