Bolanger, Virginia

Bolanger (Horn), Virginia



Virginia Bolanger, age 89, a devoted follower of Christ entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday June 22, 2025. She was born November 11,1935 in Richmond, KY to Anderson and Hazel (Rose) Horn. She is survived by her children: Robert (Michelle) Bolanger, Brad (Tina) Bolanger, Beth (Joe) Sprouse and Brett (Kristy) Bolanger. Brothers: Roger Horn, Ken Horn and Leonard Horn. 8 Grandchildren: Jeremy (Christy) Lipker, BJ Bolanger, Travis (Melanie) Bolanger, Brittany (Todd) Molnar, Heather (Jonathan) Amburgey, Justin (Madison) Clark, Troy Bolanger and Trevor Bolanger. 14 Great Grandchildren: Kaylinn, Nathan, Trey, Macy, Liam, Salem, Reven, Laken, Kyra, RJ, Kenzi, Sophia, Jaxson and Beckett. She loved to spend time with her family, sing hymns and read her Bible including the day she passed. Virginia will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Flowers can be accepted at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr. Dayton, OH 45409.



