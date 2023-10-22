Bohn, Mary Katherine



Mary Katherine Bohn, 74, of Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. She was born September 9,1949, the daughter of the late William and Eileen Shiner. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and friend, who taught her children to always see the best in people and not pass judgement. She was strong in her faith and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Harold Bohn, Jr.; daughter Alicia Bohn; and grandson James Patrick Gorman, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Valerie (James) Gorman, Rachelle (Brandon) Suther and Kristina (Paul) Konicki; grandchildren Brandon and Christopher Gorman, Brett and Zachary Bohn, Nathan Arnold, Darren Suther, Deacon and Reagan Konicki; great-grandson Leith Gorman. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Springfield, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com