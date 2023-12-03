Bohlander, Mildred

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Bohlander, Mildred L. "Millie"

Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 9:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Alzheimer's Association as Millie was a supporter for many years. For the full remembrance please visit www.routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Wolf, Charles
3
Theis, Stephen
4
Nicodemus, Mary
5
Bruner, Viola
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top