Boggs, Donna Jean



Donna Jean Boggs, a beacon of love and spirituality, departed from this world on May 1, 2024, at the age of 70, leaving behind a legacy of cherished memories and profound connections. Born on January 13, 1954, in Middletown, Ohio, Donna was the beloved daughter of Gardner D. Williams and Thelma (Shackelford) Williams. Donna's life was a testament to her boundless affection for her family. She exuded warmth and kindness, embracing each day with a deep appreciation for life's blessings. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren knew no bounds, and she treasured every moment spent in their company. Preceded in death by her son, Dallas G. Boggs, and her brother, Larry J. Williams, Donna leaves behind a grieving yet loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, James Boggs, Sr., whose love sustained her throughout their journey together. Her sons, Jim (Debra) Boggs and Josh (Crystal) Boggs, will forever hold her memory dear in their hearts. Donna's presence will be profoundly missed by her grandchildren, Amber, Ashton, Connor, Ava, Brody, Jake, and Trinity, who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her brother, John (Theresa) Williams, sister Audrey (Mike) Baker, and a host of other relatives and friends whose lives she touched with her gentle spirit and unwavering love.



Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during visitation hours from 10-11am on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, located at 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A heartfelt funeral service, officiated by Pastor Claude Robold, will follow at 11am. Donna will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis Township, where she will find eternal peace alongside her loved ones. Though she may have departed this world, Donna's love and legacy will continue to illuminate the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know her.



