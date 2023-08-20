Bogard, David E.



David E. Bogard, 77, of Springfield, passed away August 17, 2023 at Grandview Hospital. He was born August 17, 1946 in Springfield, the son of Norval and Velma (Dravenstadt) Bogard. David was a veteran of the US Army. He had retired from General Motors. He was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ and enjoyed woodworking. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Janice (Fox) Bogard; son, Jeffrey Bogard of Springfield; brothers, John (Nancy) Bogard and Phil (Connie) Bogard; mother-in-law, Jessie Fox; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Daniel Bogard, and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



