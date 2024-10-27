Boffman, William M.
William M. Boffman, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, October 17, 2024. Funeral service 1 pm Monday, October 28, 2024 at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1496 Swinger Dr., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 1 pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm- 1 pm. Interment 9 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association by way of the following: website: http://act.alz.org/goto/boffman; mail- Alzheimer's Association/ 6 N. Main St. # 130/ Dayton/OH/45402; call with credit card to Dayton Office (937) 291-3332; those who are attending the funeral, memorial envelopes will be provided at the service. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral