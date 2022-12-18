BOESCH, Natalie

BOESCH (Sakal), Natalie



Age 82, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Born May 16, 1940, in New York, NY, to Mary and Julius Sakal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, mother, Mary, sister, Teresa Donegan and infant daughter, Jennifer Juliet. Mom to her children, Leslie Boesch Haworth (Steve), Laura Teutsch, Joseph Boesch, Nikki Boesch Short (Steve), and Ken Teutsch; "Baba'" to her grandchildren Chelsea Teutsch Thompson (Zach), Sarah Teutsch, Grant Short (Taylor), Hadley Short; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. Natalie was a graduate of Julienne HS. She had a long and successful sales career at several companies, to include JC Penny, Monarch Marking and Parts Express. Natalie took joy in being with family and friends. We will remember her for her big smile, her positive energy and her desire to make others feel welcome and included. Natalie brought the gift of laughter with her wherever she went. Despite her physical health being impacted over much of the last decade, those confinements didn't hinder any bit of Natalie's ability to belt out "Fiiiive Golden Rings" every Christmas with vigor, share Bloody Mary's on Sundays, and host and attend boisterous family gatherings. Natalie had a love for playing cards, especially Bridge. As one friend shared, Natalie had a card sense. She didn't just play the hand, she wanted to talk about it. If you played Bridge with Natalie it would not be a quiet game. That is because she loved conversation, especially about faith and politics. On any of those occasions, Natalie's effervescent nature allowed for meaningful conversations and connections time and time again. It was impossible to spend time with Natalie without feeling uplifted. She made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world. She will be missed, but we will endeavor to keep her spirit alive by emulating her ways. Natalie was a long-time parishioner of St. Albert the Great Church in Kettering where she served on the Parish Council and the Athletics Board and attended much loved Prayer meetings. A funeral mass will be held there at 12:00 Noon on December 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com.

