BOEHRINGER,



Audrey Louise



Age 94, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond H. Boehringer for 65 years; devoted mother of the late Timothy and the late David Boehringer, and Samuel and his wife Odella Boehringer; loving grandmother of Andrew, Jennifer, Nathan and Tobias. She was born on October 12, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Emil and Flora (Guentter) Bolland. Early on, Audrey enjoyed culinary pursuits. Late sumer days found her with her mother and grandmother peeling peaches, apples, tomatoes, and stringing green beans to can. During her high school days she served on the Lunch Room committee under Ms. Marion Gates. She graduated from Western Hills High School in the Class of 1946. She was a recipient of the Charlotte M. Ullrick Cincinnati Home Economics Scholarship her senior year and attended the University of Cincinnati. She graduated from UC with a BS degree in 1950. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Omicron Nu Home Economic Honorary Fraternity where she served as president. As a Junior, she received the H.H. Meyer Nutrition Scholarship along with her best friend Ellen Doggett for excellence in the field to train for work in the area of nutrition. It was the first time the H.H. Meyer nutrition scholarship was awarded to two students. Audrey interned at Cincinnati General Hospital (now University), in their Dietetic Program under Helen Volk. She later joined the Dietetic staff at University of Cincinnati and served as Chief Clinical Dietitian at Holmes Hospital. She faithfully served her Lord by "feeding His sheep." Helen Mauck, her mentor, sponsored Audrey to attend the International Conference in London, England, in 1961. Audrey was a member of the Civil Defense Corps of Cincinnati and Hamilton County as the food supervisor in the Welfare Emergency Mass feeding section during the "Cold War." She served as a Deacon at Westwood Presbyterian Church and later as an Elder at Venice Presbyterian Church. As her children were growing up, she was involved in the Child Conservation League founded by Judge Olive Holmes. She served on the PTA Health Committee during her sons' elementary years at John Foster Dulles. In her later years she enjoyed learning about various cultures through travel with her husband, from Tibet to Canyon Lands in the USA. Her father sparked her interest in travel, engraining the entire family with his passion for near and far away places. Her brothers Jim and Tom along with their families were travel bugs also. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 12-noon until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alliance Defending Freedom, 15100 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (www.adflegal.org) or to Oxbow Inc., Oxbow Nature Conservatory, PO Box 4172, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 (http://www.oxbowinc.org). Condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

