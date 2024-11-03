Boddie-Holland, Deborah



Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



