Bober, Lois

Bober (Huentelman), Lois Ann



Lois, 91, passed away on April, 8, 2024 in Cumming, GA. Lois was born in Hamilton and married Charles Bober in 1954. They moved their family to Florida in 1960. Charles passed away in 1983 and Lois moved to Georgia in 2014. She is survived by her two children, Douglas and Victoria; grandchildren Chelsea, Collin, Michelle, Stephen, Marie, and Kathleen; great-grandchildren, Brian, Ben, and Anna; brother, James; sister, Rae; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral mass will be at Queen of Peace in Hamilton on July 20th at 11am. Visitation with family will be at 10am. Burial will be at St. Stephens Cemeteries.



