BLUST, John Eugene



Age 85, of Beavercreek, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 25th. John is survived by his wife,



Susan M., and his four children: Beth (Mike) Bruggeman, Claire (Dave) Rodehaver, John (Becky) Blust, and Michael (Niki) Blust. John has 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). Sue has three children: Betsy (Jim)



Slattery, Jim (Linda) Walker, and Katie (Corwyn) Strout, along with five grandchildren. John has two siblings, William (Kim) Blust of Colorado Springs, CO, Sister Jean Ann Blust of Mount Notre Dame in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the mother of his four children, Marilyn O'Brien. John is preceded in death by his parents John and Lillian Blust of Middletown, OH, and great-granddaughter Harper Kerlin. John was born in Middletown, Ohio, on March 19th, 1936. He graduated from Fenwick High School and then earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Dayton in 1959. John enlisted in the Army and was honorably



discharged in 1967 as a 1st Lieutenant. He began work at



Cutler Hammer and later joined Riffle and Associates, eventually becoming president and owner. John loved his work and retired in 2017. Retirement didn't slow John down. He



enjoyed golfing, fishing, visiting with family, traveling to the Outer Banks, and pouring Manhattans. John never knew a stranger and had a huge heart. He was one of the founders of the annual Alter Festival. He discovered much gratification by volunteering at DECA Middle School in Dayton, Ohio, assisting with reading, mentoring, and student interventions. John also contributed his time, talents and energy to Corryville Catholic Elementary School in Cincinnati, OH. He spent countless hours working at the Bingo Bonanzas and the Celebration on



Calhoun, Corryville's annual fundraising event. John touched so many in his life and provided great memories for all of us. He will be sorely missed by so many, including his dog, Meg. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias



Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday at St. Charles of Borremeo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send



donations in memory of John Blust to:"Friends of DECA" DECA Development Department, 300 College Park, Fitz Hall 3rd Floor, Dayton Ohio 45469. Please include John's name on the check so the funds are routed to DECA Middle School to help the children in need, or to Corryville Catholic Elementary School, 108 Calhoun Street, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (Attn Mrs Lauren Clements). Online condolences may be sent to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com