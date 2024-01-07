Blust, Jean Anne

Blust, SNDdeN, Sr. Jean Anne



Sr. Jean Anne Blust, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Middletown, Ohio, died peacefully on December 26, 2023 at the age of 90, in the 72nd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother Bill (Kim), niece Claire Rodehaver and other nieces and nephews, and many friends. Her parents John and Lillian Blust preceded her in death. Sister's ministry as educator for over 60 years took her to parishes throughout southwestern Ohio (among others, Wyoming, Hamilton, Dayton, and Cincinnati, including Corryville Catholic School.) After her retirement in 2015 Sister Jean Anne was active in the ministry of service to Corryville Catholic School, until her 2022 move to the Mount Notre Dame Health Center in Reading.



Visitation will be held Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM, Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow at the Mount Notre Dame Health Center Chapel, 699 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements with Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, www.rohdefuneral.com.



