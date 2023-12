Blue, Bonnie



Bonnie Jean Blue, age 79, of Kettering, OH passed away on November 27, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for full obituary.



