Blosser, Darlene



Darlene Lois Blosser, age 89, of Dublin, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025 after a long and fulfilling life. Funeral services are under the direction of Schoedinger Worthington. Darlene's final resting place will be Jerome Township Number 1 Cemetery in Jerome Village, Union County OH. The Funeral will be Friday February 21, 2025. Visitation from 9:30am to 11:30am. Service from 11:30am until Noon. After service fellowship from Noon to 2pm. Cemetery drive and burial from 2pm to 3pm. Flowers welcome to Schoedinger Worthington 6699 N. High Street Worthington, OH 43085. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence.



