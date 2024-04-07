Blommel, Judith A.



Judith A. Blommel 85, of Centerville, Ohio passed away, Tuesday March 26 2024. She was born October 4, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late William M. and Geraldine Homan. Along with her parents she is proceeded in death by brother Thomas "Skip" Homan along with Richard "Dick" Blommel-the father of her surviving children, Richard "Rick" Blommel (Colleen), Jeffrey Blommel, Jonna Blommel-Wilson, and Randall Blommel; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, brothers William "Duke" Homan (Linda), James "Punch" Homan (Judy), ( Edna "Deedee" Homan) and Michael Homan (Karen); numerous nieces and nephews.







Judith was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio and was a member of St. Joseph High School's graduating class of 1956. She worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for over 20 years, where she served as the Administrative Secretary for the Vice President of Nursing.



Judith was an avid traveler, lover of the ocean, and apple fritter connoisseur. She cherished the time with her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being at "The Farm" with all its 4 legged inhabitants and chaos. She was a social person, who loved spending time out and about with her friends. Her love was embedded in the precious moments she spent with her friends and family.



Judith was always willing to help those who needed it, even before they had to ask. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and if you were with her on a full moon, she probably enticed you to howl at it with her, which was always followed by a burst of her infectious laughter. She had a passion for fun, devious pranks and a endless supply of Halloween costumes and decorations.







Judith was her own person who lived a life full of love, laughter, helping others, and lighting up every space she occupied. To know her was to love her, and she will be missed by all those that knew her.







The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at Dublin Pub in the Church Room on April 20, 2024 from 47 p.m.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com