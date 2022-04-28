BLEYTHING, Carol L.



66, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born to Chester and Edythe Bleything on July 19, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by her father, Chester in 2003. Survived by her mother, Edythe, her brother, Craig, and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial service 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Rev. Mike Malcosky, officiating. The family will receive friends at 5:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SISCA in Carol's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

