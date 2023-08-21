Blevins (Hess), Shirley Elaine



BLEVINS, Shirley E. age 75 of White Oak, passed away Sunday August 6, 2023 at her home. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Levi M. and Mary L. (Tilton) Hess. She was married to Alfred A. Blevins, Jr. in 1998, who preceded her in death in 2005.



Devoted mother of Tammy Hoffman Sparks, Bobby Hoffman, Susan (Don) Murdock, and Elizabeth (Gene) Saylor. Loving Nana of eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Sharon (Ray) Turner and Stephen (Norma) Hess. In addition to her husband and parents, also preceding her in death are her brothers, Arnold, Mark and Darrell Hess.



A visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Both the visitation and funeral services will be at Gospel Assembly Church, 12055 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Christian burial will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





