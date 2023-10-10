Blevins, Roger O.



Roger O. Blevins age 78 of Hamilton passed away Saturday October 7, 2023. He was born November 18, 1944 in Irvine, Kentucky the son of the late Joe Blevins and Lucy Chamberlain Blevins. He was married to Charlotte Blevins and she preceded him in death in 2015. Mr. Blevins was a humble and Godly man who will be sadly missed by his family and many close friends. He is survived by three sons Tim Blevins, Chris (Leesa) Blevins, and Mike (Rhonda) Blevins; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and one brother Rev. Ronnie (Wilma) Blevins. A celebration of life service for Mr. Blevins will be held at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral