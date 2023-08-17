Blevins, Richard E. "Dick"



Richard E. Blevins, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on August 15th following several months of failing health. Dick was born August 6, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Dillon H. and Anna Lee (Holloway) Blevins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert and sisters Carolyn and Connie. Dick is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (Armstrong) Blevins with whom he would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on August 23rd. Also surviving are their children Mark (Anita) of Springfield, Melissa (Rick) Link of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Randy (Bill) of Gahanna, Ohio. Additionally, Dick is survived by his beloved grandchildren Dillon and Ethan Blevins, Lindsay (Ryan) Kumfer, and Allison Link. He was known as Grandpa "B" to Erin Lloyd, Casi (Brian) Pence, Jon (Melodi) Ingerman, Brandon (Lindsey) Ingerman and Jessica (Bryant) Robbins. He was also known as Grandpa "B" to great grandchildren Dawson, Charlie, Mackenzie, Garrett, Brooklyn, Nolan, Clara, Brandon and Braylon. Dick is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law Jerry (Jolene) Armstrong, several close cousins and dear nieces and nephews. Dick was a 1963 graduate of Northwestern High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired as an inspector from Navistar, with 37 years of service, in 2002. Over the years he was active in various community organizations including serving as a Little League baseball coach, member and President of the board of trustees of Northridge Swim Club and member of the Kenton Ridge Athletic Boosters in the 1980's, taking an active role in the construction of the football, baseball and softball fields at Kenton Ridge High School. Following his retirement Dick was employed by Moorefield Township Road Department as a seasonal worker and enjoyed frequent golf matches with his buddies Terry, Fred and Bill. For several years, he and Ruth Ann enjoyed camping at Indian Hallow Campground, Indian Lake, where they made many new friends, spending weekends with friends and family. Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Dick will be laid to rest at Myers Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





