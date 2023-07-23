Blessing, William Donald Jr "Bear"



Don Blessing was called home on July 22, 2023. Don was born in Saute Ste. Marie, Michigan on November 15, 1951, to William "Bill" Blessing, Sr and Ada Marie Blessing. He was a proud father, grandfather, brother, friend, and coach. Don is described by his family as funny, encouraging, and supportive.



Don graduated high school from Springfield Shawnee. Don's passions throughout life included: playing football at Shawnee and EKU, working for Blessing Pump Service, coaching high school football at Northeastern and Kenton Ridge, coaching football in Nicaragua, spending time with family, and playing poker.



Donnie was predeceased and is now reunited with his grandparents, parents, and sister. He is survived by Debbie Blessing, children: Dawn (Nathan) Baugh, Kelly (Cash) Hayden, Grady (Gabbriel) Blessing, 9 grandchildren: Sophia, Olivia, & Emma (Baugh), CJ, Chas, & Sydney (Hayden), Isaiah, Evie, & Adelyn (Blessing), brother, Jim Blessing, sister, Robin (Ralph) Wilson, many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.



Don had chosen to donate his body for study at Wright State University. The family will hold a celebration of life open house on August 20, 2023, at Springfield Courtyard by Marriott (Mela Restaurant), 100 S. Fountain Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45502, 2-4:30 pm.



