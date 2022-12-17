BLEDSOE, Dallas "Dee"



07/05/1957 - 12/13/2022



"Dee" passed away peacefully at home with the loving care of longtime girlfriend Juanita Smith. He is survived by Daughter Tina (Glenn) Ball, Son Danny Bledsoe, Siblings Jerry (Diane) Bledsoe, and Brenda (Larry) Coffey, Granddaughters Taylar, Brooke and many Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by Mother Ruby, Father Charles, Son John Hooper, Sister Cookie and Brothers Junior, Jimmy, Scott and Nephews Jimbo and Little Jerry. He loved his family and his Steelers football team.

