BLANTON, Mary M.



Born December 7, 1932, Allock, KY.



Died March 4, 2022, Dayton, OH.



Mary M. Blanton, 89, of New Carlisle died Friday, March 4th at Bethany Village after a brief illness. She was born December 7th, 1932, to parents Campbell and Gillian Coomer in Allock, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Blanton and grandson Benjamin Blanton. Also several



brothers and sisters.



She is survived by daughters, Kim Eidemiller and Lisa Turner both of Dayton, and sons, Doug Blanton (Alycia Lash) of



Dayton, and Steve Blanton of New Carlisle. Her grandchildren, Russell Eidemiller, Lucas (Renee) Eidemiller, Kate Eidemiller (Isaac) Mabe, Ryan Blanton, Leah (Brad) Gentry, Quinton (Abbie) Turner. Also her great-grandchildren, Harley, Victoria, Parker, Hayden, Grace, Leo and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be a family graveside service on Friday, April 15th.

