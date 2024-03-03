Blanton, Jeffery W. "Jeff"



Jeffery W. Blanton "Jeff", age 62 of Miamisburg, passed away February 28, 2024. He was born October 6, 1961 in Hyden, KY to his parents, Bobby and Molly (Keen) Blanton. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Michael Blanton; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Anna Lee Keen; paternal grandparents, Boyd and Hannah Blanton and special cousin, Rebecca Keen. Jeff is survived by his daughter, Amber Blanton; grandchildren, Ethan Lane, Kaylee Lane and Karlee Blanton; parents, Bobby and Molly; brother, Fred (Beth) Blanton and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Family will receive guests from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a memorial service will begin at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkview Youth Church, in Jeff's memory. To share a memory of Jeff or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



