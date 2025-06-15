Blankenship, Kathy Sue



Kathy Sue Blankenship, age 72 of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was born May 21, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Marianna Shingler. Kathy will be fondly remembered for making Christmas ornaments and birthday cakes for everyone in her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. Kathy is survived by her children, Sandy (Israel) Rowlett, Tracy (Kendy Ferguson) Blankenship, Misty (John) Howell and Bruce Blankenship; grandchildren, Jackie Kiser, Dakota Howell, John Howell, Nathalie Blankenship, Brandon Blankenship, Izabelle Eaton; great grandchildren, Lilliana Howell, Ember Howell and Brynlee Wilkinson; siblings, Lois Shinkle, Mary Jo Shingler, Kay (Doug) McNeal and John "Uncle" (Bev) Shingler as well as many other loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Kathy. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



