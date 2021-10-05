BLAKELEY, John William



Age 72 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Dayton on February 14, 1949, the son of Ralph Harold and Mary Alice Blakeley Sr. He graduated from Fairview High School and was one of their football stars. He worked at Frigidaire and General Motors Delco for 35 years, then worked at a Lumber Co. while living in Florida. Growing up, John enjoyed watching football and playing sports, especially baseball, with his friends and brothers.



John loved his family, and is survived by his wife Deanna S. Blakeley; daughters Lisa N. (Joe) Blakeley-Skaggs, Tonia M. Blakeley and Teresa D. Blakeley Williams; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Jewel Blakeley and Sharon Blakeley; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tom, Robert "Bob", Ralph Jr. and Richard "Rick" Blakeley.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklfh.com.

