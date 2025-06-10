Blake, Kay

Blake (Jacks), Kay Ann



Kay Ann Blake, age 78, of Titusville, FL (formerly of Dublin, OH), passed away Monday, June 2, 2025. She is preceded in death, by her husband, Ralph Edward "Frosty" Blake; father, Bert E. Jacks; mother, Sylvia "Marie" Hughes Jacks; and sister, Donna Sue "Susie" (Jacks) Warton. She is survived by her nephew, Scott Mangan, of Wilmington, OH; niece, Mindy Saunders, of Jamestown, OH;; grandnephew, Weston Saunders, of Jamestown, OH; dear friends, Lorrie and Andy Miller, of Titusville, FL; along with family, friends and colleagues at AT&T. Kay Ann grew up on a farm outside of Jamestown, OH, as the oldest of two daughters. The girls helped on the farm as young children, as their father suffered a heart attack, and their mother got involved in an accident on the farm. She received the award as Pork Queen at the Greene County Fair, in 1964. Kay Ann graduated from Greeneview High School, Jamestown, OH in 1965. She began her career in 1966, starting at Ohio Bell, from 1964-1984, working her way up, and becoming Customer Service Rep Residence and Business, Training Instructor, Order Supervisor, Billing Supervisor, and Sales Supervisor. Kay Ann then transferred to AT&T from 1984-1997, beginning her career as a Major and National Accounts Collection Manger, Business Sales Manager, Branch Performance Administrator, Customer Care Center Manager, and System Administration Manager. Kay Ann had a love for all animals, especially her beloved Cairn Terriers, Dolly, Dudley, Duffy, Darby, Dusty; and parakeets, Bert and Susie. After 31 years between, Ohio Bell and AT&T, Frosty and Kay Ann retired in 1997, and bought their first motor home. They traveled out west, and then settled in Gatlinburg, TN working at Crazy Horse Campground, then traveling to FL, working at Disney Land. After several years they relocated to Cherry Hill Park, MD, and then bought a retirement home in Titusville, FL. They continued to travel in the summer to visit their family and friends in OH. Kay Ann had a heart of gold, after her sister was diagnosed with cancer in 2001, she and Frosty moved to Georgia, to help and take care of her until her passing. We would like to thank Pelican Harbour, for their care and assistance in taking care of Kay Ann. Funeral Services, will be held on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 11:00 AM, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH, with Rev. David Tackett officiating. Burial will be held in Grape Grove Cemetery, South Solon, OH. Visitation hours will be held from 10AM-11:00 AM, prior to the Funeral Services, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to, SPCA of Brevard, 6035 Sisson Rd, Titusville, FL 32780.



