BLAIR, Ruby J.



Age 89, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 23, 1932, in Blue Ball, Ohio, and lived in this area all her life. She was employed at Gallaher Drugs and worked at the cosmetic counter and the soda fountain. She also was the foster mother for over one thousand children. Ruby was a member of the Women of the Moose #183 and sat in every



officer chair, and was the Assistant Secretary for Moose International. She also worked in the lodge kitchen. Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter J. and Marie (Holler) Cook; one daughter, Charlotte M. Blair; one son, John W. Blair, a set of infant twins; and two granddaughters, Kim A. Ward and Brandy N. Rigler. She is survived by her husband of 69 ½ years, Charlie Blair; two children, Charles R. (Julie M.) Blair and Barb (Darrell) Dougherty; five grandchildren, Kevin Ward, Melissa Rigler, Kaley Blair, Eric Blair and Josh Dougherty; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and many



nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,



followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com