Blair, Margaret

Margaret Gertrude Blair, age 98, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 3, 2023. Margaret was born on February 27, 1925 in Hazard, Ky to the late John and Ollie (Peck) Slyger. She attended Jenkins High School in Jenkins, Ky and later earned her Nursing Degree. She retired after 45 years of service as an RN at Middletown Regional Hospital; including seven years as Clinical Coordinator. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church and was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. Margaret is survived by her 4 children; Gregory (Rita) Blair of Middletown, Timothy Blair of Middletown, Pamela Farkas of Sanford, NC, Rhonda (Glen) Richie of Independence, Kentucky and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years; Pearl Earl Blair, son; Dennis Blair, son-in law; John Farkas, 5 sisters and 8 brothers. Visitation will be at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, Ohio 45005 Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 5 -7 p.m. The funeral service is Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10 a.m. also at Grace Baptist Church. Burial is at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Missions. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Blair family.





