Blaine, Joan

Blaine (Stewart), Joan "Jo"



Joan C. Blaine (Jo), of Big Rapids Michigan, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2025, surrounded by her family. Born February 15, 1931, at the home of her parents Clarence and Isabelle Stewart, Joan was raised in the Dayton area with her two brothers. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948.



In 1952 she married William D. Blaine (Bill) of Brookville, Ohio. Joan raised 5 loving children and lived in multiple states throughout the country as her husband's career saw numerous relocations. In1970 Joan returned to Ohio residing in Greenville as her children finished school.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, younger brother David Stewart, son-in-law Walter Betts, and grandson John Betts.



She is survived by her older brother Bob Stewart (wife Donna), 5 children Susan D. Crawford, Carol B. Betts, William M. Blaine, Beverly A. Leet (husband Scott), and Richard S. Blaine (wife Kimberly). Additionally, "Grandma Blaine" had 11 grandkids and 22 great grandkids.



Joan was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Greenville, Ohio where she was an active member and regular volunteer. Throughout the years Joan and Bill were members of Friendship Force International where they travelled to over 60 countries and lived with international members of the organization and in turn hosted international members in their home. Joan spent many summers and (snowy) winters at their cottage on Sugar Island, Michigan. It was a place where she loved spending time with her family and many friends.



Joan had many close friends in her life, and many turned into lasting friendships. The most endearing was with her 2nd grade classmate and BFF Petey (Deloris Hamlin) who she remained in close contact with their entire lives into their 90's.



There was rarely a stranger Joan didn't acknowledge. She could not walk past a child or animal without talking to them. Throughout her life she loved walking, sports, cookies, the company of her friends and mostly her family.



She will be remembered with love by all.



There will be a private family service as she will be laid to rest with her husband in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio assisting. Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Michigan 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI. 48103 www.hom.org (Big Rapids región).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com