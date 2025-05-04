Blackburn, Bob



age 82 of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on April 24, 2025, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born Robert Leon Blackburn, June 6, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Paul Jones Blackburn and Lois Oldham. On March 16, 1995, he married Melissa Chappars on the 50th anniversary of Melissa's parents. They were married on the boat house on Western Campus at Miami University. They spent many happy years together. Bob graduated from Ferris State University in Michigan earning a B.S. in Business Administration. Bob was very active in the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Bob first moved to Oxford in the mid 70's to open his first Domino's Pizza franchise. He was in the pizza business for over 20 years. While in Oxford, Bob served many years as Chapter Counselor of Sigma Phi Epsilon Ohio Eta of Miami University. Bob owned and managed real estate throughout Oxford for many years. Bob had a big heart and helped many people in the Oxford area. He served and gave back to the Oxford community in many ways; He was elected to city council and served two terms, was a member of the Oxford Lions Club since 1975, and volunteered for many years as Santa Claus and the Oxford Lion's Club lion, his favorite event being for the Oxford View Nursing Home.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Melissa; his children, Brian (Karen) Blackburn, Scott (Rachel) Blackburn, Julie Silcox; Angie (Jim) Clark and David (Alex) Keeler; grandchildren, Justin, Sidney, Sam, Sarah, Jacob, Abby, Aidan, Erica, Caleb, Clayton, Katie; great grandchildren, Avery, Sawyer, and Rowan; siblings, Lois (Don) Pierce, and Becky (Gene) Belknap; and his sister in law, Marie Blackburn. Also, many nieces and nephews, with one special in his heart being "Johnny" Blackburn. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Blackburn, and grandson, Paul Scott Blackburn. Funeral service will be held at 12:00noon on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Cobblestone Church, 4191 Kehr Rd. Oxford, OH. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Delaware County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 176, Muncie, IN 47308. Be sure to include names so gifts may be acknowledged to family and donor. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



