Black, Rodney Darrel



Age 55, native of Dayton, Ohio and resident of Chula Vista, California passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Dannie Myers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



