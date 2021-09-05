BLACK, Delores

BLACK (Daugherty), Delores Ann



Of Butler Twp, born 4/14/33, Ewing, KY, died 8/29/21, MVH, Dayton. She was predeceased by her husband, Gene,



after 63 years of marriage. Survived by daughter, Vicki L. Long, and her spouse, Bruce. She excelled as an office manager for a local orthodontist for over 22 years, overseeing a two-site operation. Due to COVID-19 considerations, an invite-only memorial service will be held with private burial ceremony for immediate family.

