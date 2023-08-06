Black, Carrol

Black (Bennington), Carrol J



Carrol J. Black, 83, of South Charleston, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, while in Springfield Regional Hospital.



She was born in London, Ohio, on August 30, 1939, a daughter of Charles E. and Edith (Stapleton) Bennington.



At age 11, Carrol sang and played country music in various venues in the local area. Later she was a soloist and partnered with her sister Sherry (Bonnie) singing and ministering in churches and at Christian group meetings.



She was a graduate of Greenon High School in 1957 and soon after met the love of her life, Lowell "Booty" Black. They were married February 16, 1959, at the Grape Grove Church of Christ, Jamestown.



She is survived by her husband Lowell Black; son William "Bill" Black, both of South Charleston; granddaughters Leah and Kayla Black of Cedarville; brothers Mark Clifton of Springfield and Dick Bennington of South Vienna; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, son Michael, daughter Kathy, sister Bonnie Espich and brother Keith Clifton.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, August 7, 2023, in Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Friends may call at the cemetery chapel from 1:30 PM until the time of services.



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



