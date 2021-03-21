BITZER, Gayle Elaine



76, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in hospice care with her friends at her side.



Born August 29, 1944, in Dayton, OH, to Kenneth and Helen (Edwards) Bitzer.



She was a graduate of Fairview High School and studied Psychology at The Ohio State University.



She worked in real estate. Gayle researched her family's genealogy, and helped friends with their own searches. She attended Target Ministries and was strong in her faith.



Gayle was a loveable and giving person who helped many people.



She is survived by her cousins, Libby Edwards of New York City, Robert Edwards of Vandalia, and Anne Edwards of Lima, OH. Gayle leaves to cherish her memory friends Molly and Robert Hale, Angel Evans, and Darlene and Daniel Jacques.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Kenneth and Helen (Edwards) Bitzer.



Interment: Woodland Cemetery.



A Celebration of Life will take place at Woodland Cemetery in May.



Condolences may be shared at Pryor Funeral Home and Crematory, Shiloh Springs Road.

