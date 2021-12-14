BISHOP, Linda Darlene "Dollie"



Age 73 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. Dollie was born in Weatherford, Texas, on November 19, 1948, the daughter of the late Herbert Daniel and Charlene Evadell (Shockey) Caudill. She was a 1966 graduate of Ross High School and a member of Richmond Road Baptist Church. Dollie was owner and operator of Caudill



Garden Store for many years before retiring. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry D. Bishop; two sons, Dwight (Trina) Bishop and Dennis (Joan) Bishop; four grandchildren, Samantha (Hank) Dennis; Sara, Lydia and Maegan Bishop; three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Annabelle and Lincoln Dennis; sister, Cynthia Marie Caudill and her extended family, Andi (Shane) Munsey and their children Avelyn and Maddox. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dani Lynn Garrity. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 11am-1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm with Pastor



Dewey Hughes officiating. Interment will take place at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Dollie loved the bright beautiful colors of flowers and mentioned that she did not want people wearing the dark colors typically found at a funeral, so please wear your colorful shirts, ties and dresses and if these include



flowers even better. Condolences may be left for the family at



