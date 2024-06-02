Bishop, Bentley



Bentley Bishop passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at the age of 97. He was born to Tolley and Ethel (nee Allen) Bishop in Tegis (Clay County), Kentucky on September 22, 1926. Bentley served honorably in the Army during World War II. Upon leaving the service, he moved to Connersville, Indiana where he met his future wife. In 1951, he married Emma (nee Mullins) and they went on to have 50 years together. He was a wonderful father to daughter, Karen Sue Kindness, a great father-in-law to Glen Kindness, and the absolute best granddaddy to his pride and joy, Rachel Kindness. Bentley was employed by Ford Motor Company in Sharonville for 33 years. He was a charter member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a 50-year member of both Benjamin Franklin Masonic Lodge in Hamilton and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite. Bentley had many friends and will be remembered by all for the twinkle in eyes and his wonderful laugh. He enjoyed meeting his buddies at McDonald's weekly and gardening to supply the entire neighborhood with his produce. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Stanley Bishop and Willard Bishop, and his wife, Emma. He is survived by daughter, Karen (Glen) Kindness, granddaughter Rachel Kindness, and sister-in-laws Helen Hobbs and Clara Bishop. Special thanks and affection goes to the AL and Memory Care staff at Story Point and Ohio Valley Hospice. He was loved and cared for by some of the very best people. His funeral service will be Thursday, June 6, 2024,11:00 AM, at Avance Funeral Home (4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH). Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice.



