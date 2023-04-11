Bise, Merna

Bise (Lambert), Merna E



MERNA ELLEN BISE, 88, died April 4, 2023 at the home of her loving granddaughter, Cassie Cwalinski. Born July 7, 1934 in Kearney, Nebraska to George and Celia Lambert, she was one of 14 children born and raised on the family farm. A graduate of Kearney High School, Merna married Garold Dean Bise and together they celebrated the births of four beloved children and ten grandchildren. In 1969 they moved to Springfield and remained there for the rest of their lives. Merna dedicated her life to her family, mothering her own children and grandchildren and any kid who needed a mother's love. She created a comfortable home and was known to feed any visitor who showed up at mealtime. Merna also worked outside the home, from volunteer roles in the Teamsters Retirees club to paid work as a seamstress and in social work. A superior seamstress and quilter, she also loved to travel across the United States. She was an active member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield. Merna was preceded in death by Gary and their son, Steven. She is survived by daughter, Susan Snell (Larry) of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, Sharon Downard of Springfield, and Sandra Bise (Greg Bules) of Yellow Springs. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, all of whom brought her never-ending joy. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N Limestone St., Springfield. A celebration of Merna's life will begin at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Jody Noble officiating. Inurnment at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens will follow with a brief graveside service., after which family and friends are invited to share in food and fellowship at the church. Merna prayed for peace in the world every day and would love to have others continue her prayers in her memory. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



