X

Birdsong, Rodney

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Birdsong, Rodney

Age 64, departed this life on 4/27/23. He is survived by wife Julie: son, Richard, mother, Lois; loving family and friends. Visitation 11AM on Saturday, May 6th, followed by his celebration of life 12PM, at Mount Calvary MBC. Interment and Military Honors will be held 9AM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Burger, Robert
2
Freeman, Michael
3
Davis, Joshua
4
Kritzer, Robert
5
Numbers, Gary
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top