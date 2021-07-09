BINNS, Mike



71 of Middletown, passed away on Friday, July 2nd, at UC Hospital in West Chester. He was born on July 11, 1949, in Middletown, to Kenneth and Mollie (Shepherd) Binns. Mike retired in 2006 from AK Steel after 32 years of service from the Energy Department. He was a Member of the Community Christian Church, a lifetime member of the Middletown Sportsman's Club, a lifetime member of the NRA, member of the Ohio Gun Collector's Association and past-president of the AK Gun Club. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Paula; his daughters, Amanda (Ben) Beitzel, Sarah (Justin) Arnold and daughter of the heart, Grace (Nick Theis) Kelly; 2 grandchildren, Joey and Ellie Beitzel; a brother, Patrick Binns and sister, Freda (Larry) Barnett. He was preceded in death by his



parents. A Celebration of Life Service will be at the Community Christian Church in Trenton on Thursday, July 8th, at 11:00 with Rev. Randy Mosteller officiating. Graveside Committal Services will be held on Friday, July 9th, at 2:00 pm at Butler County Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Mosteller officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Community



Christian Church at 1020 W. State Street, Trenton, OH 45067. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



