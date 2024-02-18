Bingamon (Christiansen), Cherry Dee



Cherry Dee Christiansen Bingamon, 86, of Morrow, OH, passed away on February 15, 2024, in Monroe, OH. She was born on February 23, 1937, to the late Paul and Gaynelle Christiansen. Cherry was the beloved wife of Ronald William Bingamon, married 62 years and the loving mother of Thomas Christiansen Bingamon (daughter-in-law Karen Bingamon) and Nancy Anne Bingamon Stratton (son-in-law Christopher Stratton). She was also a cherished grandmother to Madeline Stratton, Nicholas Stratton, Megan Bingamon, and Kevin Bingamon. Cherry was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers; Doc Coffey and Peter Christiansen. Cherry graduated from Morrow High School, The Ohio State University and Xavier University. Cherry had a passion for education and dedicated her career to serving in the Little Miami School District, Kettering City Schools and Carlisle Local Schools. She was known for her tireless commitment to helping students succeed. In her free time, Cherry enjoyed various hobbies, including golf, bridge, traveling, water aerobics, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She found joy in creating lasting memories and cherished moments with her loved ones. Cherry was a devout member of New Jersey Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, OH. She found solace and strength in her faith, which guided her throughout her life. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 21, 2024 from 4:00 - 6:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 6:00pm, at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) in Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the funeral home to honor and celebrate Cherry's life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of her to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/). Cherry Dee Christiansen Bingamon will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, kindness, joy, humor and dedication will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



