BINDEMAN, Dorothy

BINDEMAN (Stackhouse), Dorothy Jean



Passed peacefully on October 7, 2022, at age 95. She was born Dorothy Jean Brock in Englewood, New Jersey, to Ronald and Dorothy Brock on March 26, 1927. She married George H. Stackhouse on September 11, 1948. After he died in 1990, she married John H. Bindeman in 1991. Jean is survived by her and George's children: Carol of Goshen, Indiana; Donald of Bradford, Ohio; Mark of San Blas, Nayarit, Mexico; Douglas of Dayton, Ohio; along with step-children Marty of Tampa, Florida; Kathy of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Lee of Oakland, California. She had seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and two step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard of Hendersonville, North Carolina and sister Peg of Glenolden, Pennsylvania. Jean had a degree in Mathematics and Physics from The College of William and Mary, and a Masters in Education from University of Dayton. She taught high school math in the Dayton Public Schools. She did extensive volunteer work for Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, and was recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Dayton Partners for the Environment. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio. An avid traveler, Jean enjoyed the beauty of our world and managed to visit much of it. She came from a long line of professional artists, and was an accomplished painter. She was an excellent wife to both her husbands and mother to her children. A memorial in her honor will be held at 2:00 p.m. November 12, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Rd, Dayton, OH 45414, or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton, OH 45402. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit



