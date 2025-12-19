Billy Teague

TEAGUE, Billy C. "Bill"



TEAGUE, Billy C. "Bill," 69, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. He was born to Emmett & Audrey Teague on Aug. 16, 1956 in Jellico, TN. Bill was a proud graduate of Kiser High School Class of 1974. He was a retired Teamster truck driver with ABF Freight System. Bill was a member of the Dayton Kettering Coin Club, the Sidney Coin Club and the NHRA. Preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Lilbern & Ruby Phillips; paternal grandparents, Callie & Mommy Teague; brother, Johnny Teague. Survived by his girlfriend, Terri Hungate; sons, Anthony & Jonathan Teague; brother, Kyle Teague; sister, Jona Hymer (Danny); grandson, Cain Teague; niece, Lisa Hymer; nephews, Matthew Teague & Adam Hymer; pet dogs, Dolly Girl & Shadow Bug; several great nieces & nephews, other relatives & many friends. Bill was very much loved by his family and friends, and he was full of love for all of them. He also loved all his friends from Old North Dayton and Kiser High School, with those relationships lasting throughout the years. He met and spoke with them on a regular basis. They brought him much joy. The family will receive friends 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH, with funeral services at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Steve Nickels, officiating. The burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



