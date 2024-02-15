Billingsley, Roosevelt



age 77, departed this life Sunday February 11, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio.



He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM Monday, February 19, 2024 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Interment West Memory Gardens.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



